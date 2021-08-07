Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legion of Merit awarded to Capt. Dustin E. Wallace, JAGC, Force/Fleet Judge Advocate

    BAHRAIN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210708-N-ZA692-2007 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 8, 2021) – The Legion of Merit award is displayed during an awards ceremony for Capt. Dustin E. Wallace, Judge Advocate General Corps, Force/Fleet Judge Advocate, at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 8. The Legion of Merit is awarded to all members of the U.S. Armed Forces without reference to degree for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. In peacetime, the nature of service is a special requirement or of an extremely difficult duty performed in an unprecedented and clearly exceptional manner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legion of Merit awarded to Capt. Dustin E. Wallace, JAGC, Force/Fleet Judge Advocate, by PO2 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Navy
    Legion of Merit
    Award

