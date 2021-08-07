Legion of Merit awarded to Capt. Dustin E. Wallace, JAGC, Force/Fleet Judge Advocate

210708-N-ZA692-2007 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 8, 2021) – The Legion of Merit award is displayed during an awards ceremony for Capt. Dustin E. Wallace, Judge Advocate General Corps, Force/Fleet Judge Advocate, at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 8. The Legion of Merit is awarded to all members of the U.S. Armed Forces without reference to degree for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. In peacetime, the nature of service is a special requirement or of an extremely difficult duty performed in an unprecedented and clearly exceptional manner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah)

