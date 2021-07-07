210707-N-LN075-1016 GULF OF ADEN (July 7, 2021) – Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct training on a .50-caliber machine gun in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Gulf of Aden, July 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

