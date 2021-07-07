Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210707-N-LN075-1016 [Image 4 of 4]

    210707-N-LN075-1016

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210707-N-LN075-1016 GULF OF ADEN (July 7, 2021) – Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct training on a .50-caliber machine gun in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Gulf of Aden, July 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
