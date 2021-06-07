210707-N-WP865-1019 GULF OF ADEN (July 7, 2021) – An MV22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), approaches the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

