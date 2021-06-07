Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210707-N-WP865-1012 [Image 2 of 4]

    210707-N-WP865-1012

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210707-N-WP865-1012 GULF OF ADEN (July 7, 2021) – An MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to launch as an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft approaches the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 02:01
    VIRIN: 210707-N-WP865-1012
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210707-N-WP865-1012 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    PHIBRON-4
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG

