Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan [Image 2 of 2]

    Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan

    CADIZ, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command continues to work on the American Jazz cruise ship salvage plan in Cadiz, Kentucky, July 10, 2021. The unified command is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Trigg County Emergency Management, state of Kentucky authorities, and American Cruise Lines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 21:52
    Photo ID: 6727909
    VIRIN: 210710-G-JO805-1030
    Resolution: 4222x2818
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CADIZ, KY, US 
    Web Views: 998
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan
    Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on American Jazz salvage plan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kentucky
    8th District
    Coast Guard
    D8
    cadiz
    american jazz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT