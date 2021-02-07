Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior welcomes the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade command team [Image 2 of 2]

    Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior welcomes the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade command team

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Abdullah Hammad Al Mussameh, land and border director, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, greets and welcomes Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command team, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 2, 2021. These events build the relationship between the United States military and Kuwaiti forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6727859
    VIRIN: 210702-A-AG202-168
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior welcomes the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade command team [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior welcomes the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade command team
    Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior welcomes the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade command team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT