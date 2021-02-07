Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior welcomes the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade command team

Col. Abdullah Hammad Al Mussameh, land and border director, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, greets and welcomes Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command team, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 2, 2021. These events build the relationship between the United States military and Kuwaiti forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB PAO)

