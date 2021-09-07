210708-N-VP310-0220 ODESA, Ukraine (July 9, 2021) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band and the Ukrainian Navy Band plays music in Shevchenko Central Park in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 9, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released)

