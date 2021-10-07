Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Sea Breeze Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Exercise Sea Breeze Closing Ceremony

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210710-N-BM428-0247 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) Rear Adm. Oleskiy Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Navy, gives an award of appreciation to a representative from the Royal Canadian Navy at the closing ceremony of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in Odesa, Ukraine, July 10, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 11:04
    Photo ID: 6727610
    VIRIN: 210710-N-BM428-0247
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 702.57 KB
    Location: ODESA, UA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Breeze Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SeaBreeze
    #ExerciseSeaBreeze
    #SB21

