210710-N-BM428-0165 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) Rear Adm. Oleskiy Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Navy, gives an award of appreciation to a representative from the Swedish Royal Navy at the closing ceremony of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in Odesa, Ukraine, July 10, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 11:04 Photo ID: 6727604 VIRIN: 210710-N-BM428-0165 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 975.26 KB Location: ODESA, UA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Sea Breeze Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.