    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds change of command ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Capt. Andrew Eriks speaks during a change of command ceremony at Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony Eriks was relieved by Capt. John Rivers as the air station's commanding officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 00:38
    Photo ID: 6727363
    VIRIN: 210709-G-NO310-682
    Resolution: 5988x4277
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 314
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

