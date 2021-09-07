Capt. Andrew Eriks speaks during a change of command ceremony at Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony Eriks was relieved by Capt. John Rivers as the air station's commanding officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 00:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
