    July 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 23 of 29]

    July 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown July 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 00:12
    Photo ID: 6727354
    VIRIN: 210709-A-OK556-854
    Resolution: 812x594
    Size: 126.89 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 29 of 29], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

