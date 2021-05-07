Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires its Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire gunnery exercise. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    Pacific Griffin
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

