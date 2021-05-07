The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires its Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire gunnery exercise. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6727296
|VIRIN:
|210705-N-FO714-1030
|Resolution:
|739x498
|Size:
|268.32 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
