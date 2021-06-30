Lt. Cmdr. Travis Collins, from Idabel, Okla., tracks air contacts from inside the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as part of an air-defense exercise (ADEX) during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 20:37 Photo ID: 6727265 VIRIN: 210630-N-FO714-2046 Resolution: 5378x3992 Size: 945.63 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.