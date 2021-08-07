Airman Innovates Vaccine Container at Javits

0ne of the five vaccine control containers on July 8th, designed and manufactured Noriko "Ruby" Taki and New York Air National Major Michael O'Hagan. The containers were utilized by the pharmacy team at the New York State mass vaccination site in Manhattan during its vaccination mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Cpt Mark Getman)

