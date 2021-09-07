Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210709-D-KL657-2033

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Lebron 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts an enhanced honor cordon and meeting welcoming French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 9, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jenn Lebron)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 12:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210709-D-KL657-2033, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    SecDef

