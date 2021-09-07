Red Flag: more than 200 Airmen to train at Nellis Air Force Base

Airmen assigned to the 158th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, prepare pallets of equipment at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., July 9, 2021. Airmen, aircraft and support equipment from the Vermont Air National Guard will begin departing on July 14, from the 158th Fighter Wing to train at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

