    Red Flag: more than 200 Airmen to train at Nellis Air Force Base

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 158th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, prepare pallets of equipment at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vt., July 9, 2021. Airmen, aircraft and support equipment from the Vermont Air National Guard will begin departing on July 14, from the 158th Fighter Wing to train at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    158FW
    VTANG

