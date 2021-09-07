210709-N-BM428-0237 BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) The Romanian Navy Regele Ferdinand-class destroyer NMS Regina Maria (F222) sails in formation during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 11:10 Photo ID: 6726027 VIRIN: 210709-N-BM428-0237 Resolution: 4793x3424 Size: 916.4 KB Location: ODESSA, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.