    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 14 of 17]

    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021

    ODESSA, UKRAINE

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210709-N-BM428-0234 BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate Virginio Fasan (F 591) sails in formation during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 11:10
    Photo ID: 6726026
    VIRIN: 210709-N-BM428-0234
    Resolution: 6140x4386
    Size: 743.65 KB
    Location: ODESSA, UA 
