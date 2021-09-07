210709-N-BM428-0128 BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) Ships from participating nations sail in formation during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

