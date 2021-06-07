210706-N-GF955-1051
BILLINGS, Mont. (July 06, 2021) Commander Jeffrey Gerring, executive officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), and Command Senior Chief Aaron Davis, command senior chief of the USS Billings (LCS 15), participate in a live local news morning show in Billings, Mont., July 06, 2021. Crew members are visiting the ship’s namesake city to participate in a variety of community events. USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6725883
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-GF955-1051
|Resolution:
|5927x3334
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|BILLINGS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT