USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (July 06, 2021) Commander Jeffrey Gerring, executive officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), and Command Senior Chief Aaron Davis, command senior chief of the USS Billings (LCS 15), participate in a live local news morning show in Billings, Mont., July 06, 2021. Crew members are visiting the ship’s namesake city to participate in a variety of community events. USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

