    EBWC ROAD BANNER [Image 2 of 3]

    EBWC ROAD BANNER

    GERMANY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition brings together Soldiers from each of the 15 Army commands in Europe and Africa. At the end of the week, three ‘best’ category winners are named – Soldier, officer and noncommissioned officer.

    The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome a series of more than 30 tasks and missions designed to test their knowledge, physical and battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing as well as individual oral and written examinations.

    The U.S. Army Europe-level competitors were selected as their organizations' top Soldier, NCO or officer in local competitions at their units across Europe. While units throughout the Army conduct competitions each year to select their best Soldier and NCO, the best junior officer competition is unique to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and highlights the command's best lieutenants, captains and warrant officers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 07:10
    Photo ID: 6725694
    VIRIN: 210709-Z-XR817-0111
    Resolution: 13134x2766
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EBWC ROAD BANNER [Image 3 of 3], by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

