EBWC ROAD BANNER

The Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition brings together Soldiers from each of the 15 Army commands in Europe and Africa. At the end of the week, three ‘best’ category winners are named – Soldier, officer and noncommissioned officer.



The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome a series of more than 30 tasks and missions designed to test their knowledge, physical and battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing as well as individual oral and written examinations.



The U.S. Army Europe-level competitors were selected as their organizations' top Soldier, NCO or officer in local competitions at their units across Europe. While units throughout the Army conduct competitions each year to select their best Soldier and NCO, the best junior officer competition is unique to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and highlights the command's best lieutenants, captains and warrant officers.

