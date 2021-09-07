Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21: Naval Warfare Officer (NWO) from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN)

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    210709-F-D0094-844 ODESA, Ukraine (July 9, 2021) Lieutenant(Navy) Yasmin Mayne, a Naval Warfare Officer (NWO) from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), is one of the 24 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel participating in Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odessa, Ukraine from June 28 to July 10, 2021. Co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy with the support of NATO’s Partnership for Peace program, Exercise SEA BREEZE is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The deployment of CAF personnel to support Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 is part of Operation UNIFIER, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine.   (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

    Location: ODESA, UA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise SEA BREEZE 21: Naval Warfare Officer (NWO) from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

