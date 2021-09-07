Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    naval Air Facility Japan unaccompanied housing Department

    naval Air Facility Japan unaccompanied housing Department

    JAPAN

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210709-N-DM318-1002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 09, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Quiroga, from Gotha, Florida, conducts a room inspection inside unaccompanied housing onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi. Room inspections are conducted to ensure habitability and quality of life of the facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 01:00
    Photo ID: 6725479
    VIRIN: 210709-N-DM318-1002
    Resolution: 5906x4219
    Size: 14.47 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, naval Air Facility Japan unaccompanied housing Department, by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Room inspection
    unaccompanied housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT