    Black Lions conduct final training event with their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 3 of 5]

    JAPAN

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, slide down a hill into a Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on Aibano Training Area, Japan, while conducting bilateral training with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment during exercise Orient Shield 21-2 June 7, 2021. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 23:50
    Photo ID: 6725448
    VIRIN: 210707-A-HS753-396
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Lions conduct final training event with their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Bilateral
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

