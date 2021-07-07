Black Lions conduct final training event with their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts during Orient Shield 21-2

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, look inside the windows of a building on Aibano Training Area, Japan, while conducting bilateral Military Operations in Urban Terrain training with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment during exercise Orient Shield 21-2 June 7, 2021. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

