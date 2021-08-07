Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MDSS Pharmacy [Image 3 of 5]

    18th MDSS Pharmacy

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Hannah Harris, 18th Medical Support Squadron registered pharmacy technician, uses a pill counter to verify the number of pills in a prescription bottle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2021. The pharmacy fills 86,000 prescriptions annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6725437
    VIRIN: 210708-F-IV266-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.18 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MDSS Pharmacy [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MDSS Pharmacy
    18th MDSS Pharmacy
    18th MDSS Pharmacy
    18th MDSS Pharmacy
    18th MDSS Pharmacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Pharmacy Technician
    pharmacy
    KAB
    18MDG
    18MDSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT