Tech. Sgt. Hannah Harris, 18th Medical Support Squadron registered pharmacy technician, fills a prescription bottle from a pill-counting machine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2021. The pharmacy fills 86,000 prescriptions annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6725435
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-IV266-1006
|Resolution:
|6029x4019
|Size:
|12.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MDSS Pharmacy [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
