Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6725299 VIRIN: 210706-Z-MF976-033 Resolution: 1351x933 Size: 1.05 MB Location: GREENVILLE, MS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard IRT Team arrive in Greenville, Miss. [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Daniel Butterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.