II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and former commanding generals receive honors during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. After dedicating 38 years to the Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault retired after serving his final tour as commanding general for II MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

