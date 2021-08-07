Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault, former Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. After dedicating 38 years to the Marine Corps, Beaudreault retired after serving his final tour as commanding general for II MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 17:20
    Photo ID: 6725237
    VIRIN: 210708-M-QD424-168
    Resolution: 759x506
    Size: 123.93 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Cheyenne Stillion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony
    II MEF Commanding General Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honors
    retirement ceremony
    II MEF
    LtGen Hedelund
    LtGen Beaudreault
    LtGen Jurney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT