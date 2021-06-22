U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron conduct an engine run on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 22, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6725216 VIRIN: 210622-Z-QX261-0011 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.12 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swamp Fox maintainers keep the jets flying at PSAB [Image 10 of 10], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.