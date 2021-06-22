Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swamp Fox maintainers keep the jets flying at PSAB [Image 7 of 10]

    Swamp Fox maintainers keep the jets flying at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah McFadden, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electrician, pauses during an engine run being conducted on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 22, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox maintainers keep the jets flying at PSAB [Image 10 of 10], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    AFCENT
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    PSAB

