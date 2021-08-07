AOTW: Committed to serving

Patches and coins sit on display after Tech Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, noncommissioned officer in charge of command information earned Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2021. Ford was instrumental in the public affairs office recently earning nine AirbForce-level communication awards, including #1 PA Program, #1 communicator, #1 videographer and #1 writer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE