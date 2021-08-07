Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW: Committed to serving

    AOTW: Committed to serving

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Patches and coins sit on display after Tech Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, noncommissioned officer in charge of command information earned Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2021. Ford was instrumental in the public affairs office recently earning nine AirbForce-level communication awards, including #1 PA Program, #1 communicator, #1 videographer and #1 writer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    This work, AOTW: Committed to serving [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

