U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge of command information, holds the two coins she received for Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2021. Ford developed a new tracking system to track her Airmen’s TDY’s, assignments, and products, creating greater coverage for multiple mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 07:30
|Photo ID:
|6724389
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-LO621-1124
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|928 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AOTW: Committed to serving [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
