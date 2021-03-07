210703-N-JW440-1160 ARABIAN SEA (July 3, 2021) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) transits the Arabian Sea, July 3. Shiloh is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6724364 VIRIN: 210703-N-JW440-1160 Resolution: 5250x3500 Size: 1.45 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.