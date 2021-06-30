USS Shiloh 2021

210630-N-JW440-1086 ARABIAN SEA (June 30, 2021) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fires its starboard close-in weapon system during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Sea, June 30. Shiloh is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

