    Change of Command [Image 28 of 29]

    Change of Command

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 6, 2021) – Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony July 6, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins/released).

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

