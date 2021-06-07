DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 6, 2021) – Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony July 6, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins/released).

