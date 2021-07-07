Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 23 of 27]

    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210707-N-BM428-0101 ODESA, Ukraine (July 7, 2021) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band plays with the Ukrainian Navy Band at the Potemkin Stairs in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 7, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 05:18
    Photo ID: 6724301
    VIRIN: 210707-N-BM428-0101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 886.4 KB
    Location: ODESA, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021
    Exercise Sea Breeze 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #SeaBreeze
    #ExerciseSeaBreeze
    #SB21
    #USNavalForcesEuropeandAfricaBand
    #USNavyBand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT