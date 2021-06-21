U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Susanna Schriever, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron medic, performs first aid on a medical dummy during the first best medic competition at Prince Sultan Air Base, June 21, 2021.The competition was a culmination of the past 11 weeks of combat medicine training, testing their ability to provide care in unexpected situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 03:22
|Photo ID:
|6724150
|VIRIN:
|210621-F-EZ422-0377
|Resolution:
|3135x2019
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PSAB Hosts Best Medic Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
