    PSAB Hosts Best Medic Competition [Image 4 of 8]

    PSAB Hosts Best Medic Competition

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Dzitko, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron respiratory therapist, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Susanna Schriever, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron medic, preform first aid on a medical dummy during the first best medic competition at Prince Sultan Air Base, June 21, 2021. The competition was a culmination of the past 11 weeks of combat medicine training, testing their ability to provide care in unexpected situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB Hosts Best Medic Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

