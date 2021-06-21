PSAB Hosts Best Medic Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Dzitko, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron respiratory therapist, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Susanna Schriever, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron medic, preform first aid on a medical dummy during the first best medic competition at Prince Sultan Air Base, June 21, 2021. The competition was a culmination of the past 11 weeks of combat medicine training, testing their ability to provide care in unexpected situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)
