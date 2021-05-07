210705-N-HG846-2031 TASMA SEA (July 5, 2021) – Sonar Technician 1st Class Alexander Vasquez from Huntington Beach, Calif. consults a manual during deployment of the multi-function towed array aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:26 Photo ID: 6724016 VIRIN: 210705-N-HG846-2031 Resolution: 2079x1663 Size: 500.35 KB Location: TASMAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sonar Technician 1st Class Alexander Vasquez from Huntington Beach, Calif. consults a manual [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.