    Sailors fight a simulated fire during a firefighting drill [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailors fight a simulated fire during a firefighting drill

    TASMAN SEA

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210705-N-HG846-1071 TASMA SEA (July 5, 2021) – Sailors fight a simulated fire during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

