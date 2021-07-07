Coast Guard opens ports of Tampa following port safety assessments      

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts post-storm assessments in the Tampa Bay area Jul. 7, 2021. After extensive port assessments, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port opened the ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Ft. Myers following Tropical Storm Elsa. (Coast Guard photo)

