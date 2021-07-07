Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard opens ports of Tampa following port safety assessments       [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard opens ports of Tampa following port safety assessments      

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby crewmembers (WLM-556) conducts post-storm assessments in the coast of St. Petersburg Jul. 7, 2021. After extensive port assessments, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port opened the ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Ft. Myers following Tropical Storm Elsa. (Coast Guard photo) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 20:03
    Photo ID: 6723946
    VIRIN: 210707-G-G0107-1005
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 960.25 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard opens ports of Tampa following port safety assessments       [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

