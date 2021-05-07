Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS 9 lands at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento, California

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The High Rollers MAFFS 9 lands July 5, 2021 at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento, Calif. at the end of the day of fighting fires in Northern California. The DoD, through the commander, U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), provides support to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in conducting wildland fire fighting operations as requested. The National Interagency Fire Center requested one C-130 aircraft and aircrew from the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, to aid firefighting efforts around the western U.S. The initial request began June 26 and lasts through July 26. (Photo by MAFFS 9 crew member)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFFS 9 lands at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento, California [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAFFS 9 lands at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento, California

