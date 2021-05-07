MAFFS 9 lands at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento, California

The High Rollers MAFFS 9 lands July 5, 2021 at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento, Calif. at the end of the day of fighting fires in Northern California. The DoD, through the commander, U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), provides support to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in conducting wildland fire fighting operations as requested. The National Interagency Fire Center requested one C-130 aircraft and aircrew from the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, to aid firefighting efforts around the western U.S. The initial request began June 26 and lasts through July 26. (Photo by MAFFS 9 crew member)

