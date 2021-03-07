210703-N-KY668-1060

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (July 3, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, July 3, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:42 Photo ID: 6723779 VIRIN: 210703-N-KY668-1060 Resolution: 6659x4009 Size: 1.76 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for a Brief Stop for Fuel and Provisions [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.