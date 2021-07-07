210707-N-KY668-1058

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - (July 7, 2021) – Sailors man the rails during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 7, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 14:38 Photo ID: 6723693 VIRIN: 210707-N-KY668-1058 Resolution: 6720x3478 Size: 1.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails as the Ship Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.