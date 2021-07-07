Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails as the Ship Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails as the Ship Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210707-N-KY668-1058
     SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - (July 7, 2021) – Sailors man the rails during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 7, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 14:38
    Photo ID: 6723693
    VIRIN: 210707-N-KY668-1058
    Resolution: 6720x3478
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails as the Ship Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
    USS Billings Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
    USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails as the Ship Pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT