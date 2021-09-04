Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd BEB demolition training [Image 13 of 13]

    173rd BEB demolition training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldier with the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard performing demolition training at Fort McCoy, WI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6723488
    VIRIN: 210409-A-VQ984-1051
    Resolution: 2841x1797
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd BEB demolition training [Image 13 of 13], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training
    173rd BEB demolition training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    173rd BEB
    Fort McCoy MVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT